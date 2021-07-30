What's Up With Etsy's Stock Friday?
Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) shares are trading lower by 7% at $185 Friday afternoon as weak earnings from Amazon weigh on e-commerce stocks. Etsy shares are also trading lower by 10.7% over the past 5 sessions.
Traders and investors will also be watching for Etsy's second-quarter earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th after market close.
Etsy is an American retailer of handmade goods, vintage items and crafted goods.
Etsy's product categories are clothing & accessories, jewelry, craft supplies & tools, wedding accessories & clothing, entertainment items, home & living, vintage items and child & baby goods.
Etsy's revenue is categorized as marketplace revenue and seller services. The marketplace consists of a platform where sellers can list their products in exchange for a fee paid to Etsy.
Etsy has a 52-week high of $251.86 and a 52-week low of $103.06.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.