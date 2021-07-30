fbpx

What's Up With Etsy's Stock Friday?

byHenry Khederian
July 30, 2021 2:48 pm
Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) shares are trading lower by 7% at $185 Friday afternoon as weak earnings from Amazon weigh on e-commerce stocks. Etsy shares are also trading lower by 10.7% over the past 5 sessions.

Traders and investors will also be watching for Etsy's second-quarter earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th after market close.

Etsy is an American retailer of handmade goods, vintage items and crafted goods.

Etsy's product categories are clothing & accessories, jewelry, craft supplies & tools, wedding accessories & clothing, entertainment items, home & living, vintage items and child & baby goods.

Etsy's revenue is categorized as marketplace revenue and seller services. The marketplace consists of a platform where sellers can list their products in exchange for a fee paid to Etsy.

Etsy has a 52-week high of $251.86 and a 52-week low of $103.06.

 

 

