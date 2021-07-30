Why Alibaba And Pinduoduo Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Shares of several Chinese companies, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE:BABA) and Pinduoduo Inc – ADR (NASDAQ:PDD), are trading lower amid continued investor concerns of regulatory pressure from the Chinese government.

Traders and investors will be watching for Alibaba's first-quarter earnings, confirmed for Tuesday, August 3rd before the market open.

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company, measured by GMV (CNY 6.6 trillion/$1 trillion for the fiscal year ended March 2020). It operates China's most-visited online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer).

Alibaba has a 52-week high of $319.32 and a 52-week low of $179.67.

Pinduoduo provides a platform for buyers with value-for-money merchandise and fun and interactive shopping experiences. The company's mobile platform offers a comprehensive selection of priced merchandise, featuring a social shopping experience that leverages social networks as an effective and efficient tool for buyer acquisition and engagement.

Pinduoduo has a 52-week high of $212.60 and a 52-week low of $69.89.