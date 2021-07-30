Why Twilio Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) shares are trading lower by 4% at $376.43 Friday morning after the company reported second-quarter earnings results and issued third-quarter guidance.

Needham analyst Ryan Koontz maintained Twilio with a Buy and raised the price target from $430 to $460.

Mizuho analyst Siti Panigrahi maintained Twilio with a Buy and raised the price target from $400 to $430.

Baird analyst William Power maintained Twilio with an Outperform and raised the price target from $430 to $450.

RBC Capital analyst Rishi Jaluria maintained Twilio with an Outperform and raised the price target from $415 to $450.

Jefferies analyst Samad Samana maintained Twilio with a Buy and raised the price target from $415 to $450.

Twilio is a communications-platform-as-a-service company that allows software developers to integrate messaging and communications functionality into existing or new applications via application programming interfaces and software development kits.

Twilio has a 52-week high of $457.30 and a 52-week low of $216.23.