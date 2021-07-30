What's Up With Marin Software's Stock Popping Off Friday?

Marin Software Inc (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares are trading higher by 23.7% at $8 Friday morning in anticipation of the company's second-quarter earnings after the close today.

Marin Software shares are trading higher by 301% on a year-to-date basis due to marked interest in the retail investment space.

Marin Software provides a cloud-based digital advertising management solution for search, display, social and mobile advertising channels to improve financial performance, realize efficiencies and time savings and improve business decisions.

Marin Software's enterprise marketing software platform is offered as an integrated software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for advertisers and agencies.

Marin Software has a 52-week high of $27.26 and a 52-week low of $1.14