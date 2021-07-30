Blackberry Vs. Nokia: Which Stock Is Performing Better In 2021?

Cybersecurity firm BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) and telecommunications company Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) are among the most popular and widely traded names in the retail space for 2021. So how have investors in the respective companies made out for the year?

Here’s how Blackberry vs. Nokia return on investment breaks down on a year-to-date basis:

Blackberry shares are trading higher on a year-to-date basis by 57.3% at $10.35

Nokia shares are trading higher on a year-to-date basis by 55.5% at $6.05

And here’s how Blackberry vs. Nokia return on investment breaks down since July 2020:

Blackberry shares are trading higher by 118.4% over the past year

Nokia shares are trading higher by 36% over the past year

BlackBerry reported first-quarter results on June 25. Multiple analysts downgraded the stock following the report and shares are trading lower by 14.6% since June 25.

Nokia reported better-than-expected second-quarter sales results on Thursday and shares traded higher by 4%.

Blackberry has a 52-week high of $28.77 and a 52-week low of $4.37.

Nokia has a 52-week high of $9.79 and a 52-week low of $3.21.