5 Of The Best Stocks To Buy In Last Year's 'COVID Crash'

Last March, the S&P 500 dropped more than 30% in a rapid fashion at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Investors panic sold throughout the crash, bringing big-name stocks down to extremely low levels.

In retrospect, these five stocks were some of the best to buy at a discount.

5. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) 101% Return Since March 2020

Amazon is one of the country's biggest companies, worth nearly $2 trillion. In retrospect, Amazon was an easy buy last March. The stock dropped from $2,314 a share down to $1,785.

Considering more people were going to be shopping online, it was foolish that the stock even dropped at all. Since last March, the stock is up 101%, powered by strong sales and rapid revenue growth.

See Also: Amazon Q2 Earnings Takeaways: AWS Expansion, 20 Emmy Noms, Softer Guidance

4. Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) 107% Return Since MArch 2020

Disney is a massive company, with many different revenue streams from amusement parks, sports on ESPN and now Disney+. When COVID-19 hit the market, Disney's stock went from around $139 a share to near $86 a share. Since last March, the stock is up 107%, powered mainly by its streaming service.

3. Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) 144% Return Since March 2020

Boeing faced plane crashes and technical problems, dragging the stock down before COVID-19 spread in late 2019. The stock went from a high of around $440 to $340 in the months before the pandemic. The stock then dropped from $340 all the way to around $95 a share. The demand for airplanes was virtually gone overnight.

Currently, the stock is trading around $232, more than 140% higher than its lows last March.

2. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) 282% Return Since March 2020

Shares of Nvidia dropped from around $75 (split-adjusted) to nearly $50 last March. Since then, the stock has skyrocketed, going from $50 all the way to $200. The stock recently underwent a 4-for-1 split, bringing shares down from close to $800 a share to near $200.

1. Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) 782% Return Since March 2020

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Penn National purchased a 36% stake in Barstool Sports. Then, the virus hit, and stocks crashed. Penn's stock went from around $38 a share to nearly $8 a share.

Today, the stock's trading around $70 a share, good for a 782% gain since last March.