What's Going On With DiDi's Stock Today?

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) shares are trading higher following a Wall Street Journal report suggesting the company is 'going private' and will be priced above the $14 IPO price.

Despite trading higher, the stock has sold off from session highs after the company announced the report is not true.

DiDi Global Inc., a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally.

It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions.

DiDi's stock was trading about 10.20% higher at $9.77 per share on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $18.01 and a 52-week low of $7.16.