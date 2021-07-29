fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.81
365.02
+ 0.22%
DIA
+ 1.60
347.76
+ 0.46%
SPY
+ 1.91
436.92
+ 0.44%
TLT
-0.85
150.50
-0.57%
GLD
+ 1.81
167.48
+ 1.07%

What's Up With Facebook's Stock Today?

byHenry Khederian
July 29, 2021 10:01 am
Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) shares are trading lower by 3.4% at $360.70 Thursday morning after the company reported second-quarter earnings results, Daily Active Users (DAUs) and Monthly Active Users (MAUs).

DAUs were 1.91 billion on average for June 2021, an increase of 7% year-over-year. MAUs were 2.90 billion as of June 30, 2021, an increase of 7% year-over-year.

Facebook is the world's largest online social network. Users engage with each other in different ways, exchanging messages and sharing news events, photos and videos.

Facebook's ecosystem consists mainly of the Facebook app, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and many features surrounding these products. Users can access Facebook on mobile devices and desktops.

Facebook has a 52-week high of $362.25 and a 52-week low of $226.90.

