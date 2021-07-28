Tesla Vs. Nio: Which EV Stock Has Performed Better Over The Past Year?

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE:NIO) produce some of the world’s most stylish and best-selling electric vehicles, but how have the stocks managed to electrify investor portfolios in recent memory?

Here’s how Tesla vs. Nio return on investment breaks down on a year-to-date basis:

Tesla shares are trading lower on a year-to-date basis by 11.6% at $645.01

Nio shares are trading lower on a year-to-date basis by 22.9% at $41.27

And here’s how Tesla vs. Nio return on investment breaks down since July 2020:

Tesla shares are trading higher by 118.9% over the past year

Nio shares are trading higher by 236.7% over the past year

Earnings season is upon us and Tesla reported Monday quarterly earnings of $1.45 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 96 cents by 51%. The company reported quarterly sales of $11.96 billion, which also beat the analyst consensus estimate of $11.21 billion by 6.7%.

Be sure to follow Benzinga for Nio's third-quarter earnings, expected Aug. 10 before the market open.