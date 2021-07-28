fbpx

Why Nio's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byRandy Elias
July 28, 2021 10:29 am
Shares of several Chinese companies including NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) are trading higher, rebounding from weakness caused by regulatory concerns regarding education and technology companies, and also concerns over the U.S.-China relationship.

Over the past 4 trading sessions, the stock has dropped approximately 18%.

Nio Inc. operates in China's premium electric vehicle market. The company designs and jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving, and artificial intelligence.

Nio's stock was trading about 4.7% higher at $41.21 per share on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $66.99 and a 52-week low of $11.73.

