12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) shares moved upwards by 2.89% to $7.1 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $294.2 million.
- Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) shares rose 2.79% to $2.57. This security traded at a volume of 385.6K shares come close, making up 3.77% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $656.8 million.
- Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) shares moved upwards by 2.27% to $4.5. The company’s market cap stands at $92.0 million.
- Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) stock increased by 2.12% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.
- Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI) shares increased by 2.02% to $23.7. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 60.2K shares, which is 4.84 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO) stock rose 1.85% to $4.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.0 million.
Losers
- Trxade Health (NASDAQ:MEDS) stock declined by 7.8% to $4.85 during Monday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $39.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares declined by 5.62% to $2.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $184.2 million.
- BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) stock fell 5.28% to $4.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $261.4 million.
- Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) shares declined by 3.84% to $12.3. The company’s market cap stands at $640.6 million.
- Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) stock declined by 3.28% to $1.18. The company’s market cap stands at $17.5 million.
- Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) stock decreased by 2.11% to $2.33. The company’s market cap stands at $34.5 million.
