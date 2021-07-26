12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) stock increased by 25.64% to $3.92 during Monday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $27.8 million.
- Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) stock rose 13.3% to $3.15. At the close, Cerecor’s trading volume reached 1.7 million shares. This is 92.86% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $300.7 million.
- Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) stock rose 8.03% to $1.21. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 180.8K shares, which is 17.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $106.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) stock moved upwards by 6.38% to $2.5. This security traded at a volume of 336.8K shares come close, making up 143.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.7 million.
- Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) stock increased by 5.55% to $1.14. The company’s market cap stands at $36.9 million.
- InVivo Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:NVIV) shares moved upwards by 3.94% to $0.62. The company’s market cap stands at $21.2 million.
Losers
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) stock fell 6.56% to $3.85 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.3 million.
- Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) shares decreased by 4.83% to $1.38. Trading volume for this security closed at 73.1K, accounting for 37.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $23.9 million.
- NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) shares declined by 4.22% to $1.82. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 466.5K shares, which is 18.15 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.8 million.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) shares decreased by 3.94% to $3.66. The company’s market cap stands at $56.7 million.
- NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) stock declined by 3.7% to $18.0. The company’s market cap stands at $862.4 million.
- Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) stock declined by 3.59% to $2.92. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 105.4K shares, which is 2.05 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.5 million.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.