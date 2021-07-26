12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock increased by 3.34% to $0.85 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.8 million.
- F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) stock rose 3.12% to $198.64. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 119.6K shares, which is 22.48 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $11.8 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) shares increased by 2.87% to $23.59. Trading volume for this security closed at 58.0K, accounting for 4.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $5.7 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares increased by 1.87% to $5.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.3 million.
- Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) stock increased by 1.41% to $8.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $886.0 million.
- Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) stock rose 1.37% to $6.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $264.7 million.
Losers
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares decreased by 12.86% to $7.73 during Monday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 4.0 million shares, which is 182.94 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $416.6 million.
- Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) shares declined by 5.48% to $3.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.9 million.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock decreased by 5.12% to $32.26. Trading volume for this security closed at 762.5K, accounting for 5.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.0 billion.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) shares declined by 4.91% to $28.13. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 564.0K shares, which is 4.13 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
- Mechanical Technology (NASDAQ:MKTY) shares fell 3.88% to $7.69. The company’s market cap stands at $97.4 million.
- MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares fell 3.86% to $656.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.