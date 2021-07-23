fbpx

QQQ
+ 4.25
359.70
+ 1.17%
DIA
+ 2.33
345.93
+ 0.67%
SPY
+ 4.31
431.15
+ 0.99%
TLT
-1.00
150.50
-0.67%
GLD
-0.56
169.65
-0.33%

9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
July 23, 2021 4:37 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Gainers

  • Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock moved upwards by 2.39% to $0.44 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $29.4 million.
  • Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) stock moved upwards by 2.05% to $0.83. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 50.0K shares, which is 0.48 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.1 million.
  • Agora (NASDAQ:API) stock increased by 0.92% to $26.25. The company’s market cap stands at $3.0 billion.

Losers

  • American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) shares fell 5.84% to $5.0 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.4 million.
  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) stock fell 3.28% to $5.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $139.2 million.
  • Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock fell 2.89% to $2.36. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 252.9K shares, which is 0.43 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $139.6 million.
  • Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) stock decreased by 2.5% to $2.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $236.8 million.
  • Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) shares declined by 2.35% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.9 million.
  • Cloopen Group Holding (NYSE:RAAS) stock declined by 2.09% to $4.7. Cloopen Group Holding’s trading volume hit 60.4K shares by close, accounting for 6.94% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $772.5 million.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers read more

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

  read more

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ: PBTS) stock increased by 8.33% to $1.56 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.2 million. Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT)Gainers read more

10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

  read more