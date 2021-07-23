9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock moved upwards by 2.39% to $0.44 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $29.4 million.
- Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) stock moved upwards by 2.05% to $0.83. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 50.0K shares, which is 0.48 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.1 million.
- Agora (NASDAQ:API) stock increased by 0.92% to $26.25. The company’s market cap stands at $3.0 billion.
Losers
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) shares fell 5.84% to $5.0 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.4 million.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) stock fell 3.28% to $5.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $139.2 million.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock fell 2.89% to $2.36. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 252.9K shares, which is 0.43 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $139.6 million.
- Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) stock decreased by 2.5% to $2.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $236.8 million.
- Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) shares declined by 2.35% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.9 million.
- Cloopen Group Holding (NYSE:RAAS) stock declined by 2.09% to $4.7. Cloopen Group Holding’s trading volume hit 60.4K shares by close, accounting for 6.94% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $772.5 million.
