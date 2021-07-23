10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) shares increased by 1.76% to $1.15 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $446.4 million.
- SOS (NYSE:SOS) shares rose 1.61% to $2.52. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 105.9K shares, which is 0.66 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $471.5 million.
- EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) stock rose 1.58% to $26.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) stock rose 1.29% to $8.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.8 million.
Losers
- TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) stock decreased by 4.22% to $2.5 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.0 million.
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) stock fell 2.8% to $7.31. The company’s market cap stands at $299.6 million.
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock decreased by 1.15% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.4 million.
- Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) shares declined by 1.02% to $227.0. At the close, Honeywell International’s trading volume reached 294.9K shares. This is 9.48% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $157.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Stem (NYSE:STEM) stock declined by 0.97% to $26.73. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 59.6K shares, which is 1.95 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.3 billion.
- Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) stock fell 0.97% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $173.5 million.
