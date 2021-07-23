12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) shares rose 21.45% to $3.17 during Friday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 14.6 million shares come close, making up 2935.89% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.4 million.
- NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) shares rose 9.89% to $27.22. At the close, NRX Pharmaceuticals’s trading volume reached 2.0 million shares. This is 60.88% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- Star Equity Hldgs (NASDAQ:STRR) shares rose 6.68% to $4.15. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.0 million shares, which is 276.59 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $20.8 million.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) stock rose 6.64% to $3.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.7 million.
- Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) shares moved upwards by 4.05% to $0.67. The company’s market cap stands at $45.0 million.
- Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) shares rose 3.38% to $2.14. The company’s market cap stands at $208.2 million.
Losers
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) stock decreased by 5.4% to $4.21 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $22.2 million.
- TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) shares declined by 5.02% to $3.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.5 million.
- Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) stock declined by 4.95% to $3.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.5 million.
- Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES) shares declined by 4.36% to $3.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.6 million.
- Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) stock decreased by 2.75% to $4.6. This security traded at a volume of 107.9K shares come close, making up 43.62% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $51.1 million.
- OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) stock declined by 2.31% to $11.02. Trading volume for this security closed at 222.2K, accounting for 24.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $792.9 million.
