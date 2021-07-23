fbpx

Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
July 23, 2021 12:52 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Kinsale Capital Gr (NASDAQ:KNSL) stock moved upwards by 2.41% to $168.48 during Friday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 34.9K, which is 33.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.
  • Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC) stock moved upwards by 2.04% to $58.26. The current volume of 58.3K shares is 39.69% of Stewart Information Servs’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $1.5 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) stock increased by 1.75% to $65.43. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 228.1K, which is 19.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $12.5 billion.
  • Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) stock increased by 1.61% to $114.04. The current volume of 75.8K shares is 22.77% of Trupanion’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion.
  • National Western Life (NASDAQ:NWLI) stock rose 1.6% to $218.52. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.0K, which is 13.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $794.5 million.
  • Fidelity National Finl (NYSE:FNF) stock moved upwards by 1.59% to $44.72. Fidelity National Finl’s stock is trading at a volume of 553.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 40.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $12.8 billion.

Losers

  • Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) shares decreased by 10.29% to $5.58 during Friday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 290.2K shares, making up 33.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
  • Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares decreased by 6.29% to $3.73. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 249.0K, which is 10.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.5 million.
  • Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) stock declined by 5.0% to $2.66. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.7K shares, making up 12.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 million.
  • Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:HRTG) shares fell 4.35% to $7.35. Heritage Insurance Hldgs’s stock is trading at a volume of 46.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 30.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $205.8 million.
  • Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) stock decreased by 3.95% to $7.2. Trading volume for Kingstone Companies’s stock is 3.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 23.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $77.0 million.
  • Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) stock fell 3.57% to $9.21. The current volume of 1.2K shares is 2.52% of Intl General Insurance’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $449.0 million.

