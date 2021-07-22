fbpx

Why Twitter Shares Are Surging Higher Thursday

byHenry Khederian
July 22, 2021 4:31 pm
Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) shares are trading higher in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings per share and sales results and issued third-quarter sales guidance above estimates.

Twitter is an open distribution platform for and a conversational platform around short-form text (a maximum of 280 characters), image and video content.

Twitter users can create different social networks based on their interests, thereby creating an interest graph. Many prominent celebrities and public figures have Twitter accounts. Twitter generates revenue from advertising (90%) and licensing the user data that it compiles (10%).

Twitter has a 52-week high of $80.75 and a 52-week low of $35.65.

