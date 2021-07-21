12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES) shares rose 19.44% to $5.16 during Wednesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 5.2 million shares come close, making up 98.14% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $203.3 million.
- Forward Pharma (NASDAQ:FWP) stock moved upwards by 10.43% to $17.25. The company’s market cap stands at $121.0 million.
- Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) stock increased by 4.8% to $12.21. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 82.8K shares, which is 14.35 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $73.7 million.
- Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) stock rose 4.7% to $3.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.8 million.
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) stock rose 4.33% to $5.29. The company’s market cap stands at $59.4 million.
- Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) stock increased by 4.32% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.3 million.
Losers
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) shares fell 20.9% to $3.9 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 70.3K shares, which is 48.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $60.4 million.
- InspireMD (NASDAQ:NSPR) shares decreased by 8.41% to $5.12. InspireMD’s trading volume hit 190.5K shares by close, accounting for 27.14% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $40.4 million.
- Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) shares declined by 7.23% to $7.83. At the close, Lexaria Bioscience’s trading volume reached 215.8K shares. This is 22.95% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.9 million.
- Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) shares fell 7.12% to $4.96. This security traded at a volume of 5.2 million shares come close, making up 1060.79% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $100.4 million.
- NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) stock fell 6.83% to $19.38. NeuroMetrix’s trading volume hit 1.4 million shares by close, accounting for 32.32% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $95.8 million.
- Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) stock declined by 4.23% to $1.36. The company’s market cap stands at $54.5 million.
