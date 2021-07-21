12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) shares increased by 12.15% to $3.23 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.8 million shares, which is 1596.39 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.8 million.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares increased by 6.66% to $10.4. This security traded at a volume of 1.5 million shares come close, making up 7.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $114.0 million.
- Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) shares moved upwards by 5.02% to $8.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) stock moved upwards by 3.99% to $89.62. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 623.6K shares, which is 74.07 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 billion.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares moved upwards by 3.61% to $8.32. Trading volume for this security closed at 6.1 million, accounting for 142.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $196.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) shares rose 3.43% to $2.71. This security traded at a volume of 67.9K shares come close, making up 16.52% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.6 million.
Losers
- Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR) stock declined by 13.69% to $31.99 during Wednesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 176.2K shares come close, making up 58.68% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $974.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) stock fell 5.6% to $5.9. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 110.0K shares, which is 1.19 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.0 million.
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) shares decreased by 5.08% to $2.62. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 435.5K shares, which is 3.51 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $166.0 million.
- Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) stock fell 3.77% to $186.93. Trading volume for this security closed at 824.8K, accounting for 20.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) stock declined by 2.95% to $2.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.0 million.
- Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) shares fell 2.28% to $19.74. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 439.6K shares, which is 10.32 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion.
