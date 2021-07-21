Why Coinbase Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares are trading higher in sympathy with the other bitcoin-related stocks amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

Bitcoin is trading higher by 6.5% at around $31,568 Wednesday morning.

Coinbase Global Inc is a provider of end-to-end financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto-economy. It generates substantially all its net revenue from transaction fees from trades that occur on its platform.

Coinbase shares were trading about 3.2% higher at $232.13 per share on Wednesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $429.54 and a 52-week low of $208.