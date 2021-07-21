fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.13
358.66
+ 0.04%
DIA
+ 2.10
342.98
+ 0.61%
SPY
+ 1.84
429.22
+ 0.43%
TLT
-1.96
151.96
-1.3%
GLD
-0.95
170.34
-0.56%

Why Coinbase Shares Are Trading Higher Today

byRandy Elias
July 21, 2021 8:37 am
Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares are trading higher in sympathy with the other bitcoin-related stocks amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

Bitcoin is trading higher by 6.5% at around $31,568 Wednesday morning.

Coinbase Global Inc is a provider of end-to-end financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto-economy. It generates substantially all its net revenue from transaction fees from trades that occur on its platform.

Coinbase shares were trading about 3.2% higher at $232.13 per share on Wednesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $429.54 and a 52-week low of $208.

