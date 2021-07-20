fbpx

Why Virgin Galactic's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

byRandy Elias
July 20, 2021 10:35 am
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) shares are trading lower following a successful launch by competitor Blue Origin.

Jeff Bezos, Founder of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), successfully flew to the edge of space Tuesday aboard a rocket and capsule developed by his private spaceflight company, Blue Origin.

Virgin Galactic Holdings is an integrated aerospace company that develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles.

Virgin Galactic's stock was trading about 7.3% lower at $30.05 per share on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $62.80 and a 52-week low of $14.27.

