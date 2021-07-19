fbpx

QQQ
-3.49
361.09
-0.98%
DIA
-8.04
354.78
-2.32%
SPY
-7.02
438.36
-1.63%
TLT
+ 3.11
145.10
+ 2.1%
GLD
-0.42
169.83
-0.25%

Why Alpha Pro Tech Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byAdam Eckert
July 19, 2021 11:19 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd (AMEX:APT) shares are trading significantly higher on Monday amid renewed COVID-19 concerns. The company produces face masks and personal protective equipment and the stock gained in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The recent spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant is a major concern. Delta first appeared in India at the end of 2020. The highly contagious COVID-19 variant surfaced in the United States in March and is now the dominant strain.

Alpha Pro Tech develops and manufactures disposable protective apparel, as well as building supply and infection control products. The company generates most of its revenues from the sale of products in the United States.

Price Action: Alpha Pro Tech has traded as high as $25.55 and as low as $6.97 over a 52-week period. 

At last check Monday, the stock was up 12.4% at $8.77.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Alpha Pro Tech Shares Up 10.4% Amid Increased Concerns Over The Weekend Related To Coronavirus Delta Variant; BZ NOTE: Alpha Pro Tech Has Been The Facemask/Personal Protective Equipment Play; Peer In Space, NovaBay Shares Quiet

Alpha Pro Tech, NovaBay Shares Move Higher After Hours Amid Report LA County Will Require Masks As Of Midnight, Jul. 17, Regardless Of Vaccination Status

-Bloomberg citing CBS read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

    On Monday morning, 16 companies achieved new lows for the year. read more

Watching Personal Protective Equipment Names Amid Report White House's COVID-19 Coordinator Zients Says Nearly All US COVID-19 Deaths, Hospitalizations Are Occurring Among Unvaccinated

-Reuters read more