Why Cruise Line Stocks Are Trading Lower Today

byRandy Elias
July 19, 2021 7:53 am
Shares of several cruise-related stocks including Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL), Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) are trading lower on a report suggesting a federal appeals court temporarily blocked a previous ruling which favored a Florida lawsuit challenging pandemic-related regulations on Florida-based cruise ships.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. It sells its cruises primarily through travel agents and tour operators. It operates 87 ships with 223,000 lower berths.

Carnival's stock was trading about 4.8% lower at $19.92 per share on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $31.52 and a 52-week low of $12.11.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. It operates 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Royal Caribbean's stock was trading about 4% lower at $69.45 per share. The stock has a 52-week high of $99.24 and a 52-week low of $45.71.

Together with its subsidiaries, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 28 ships with approximately 59,150 berths.

Norwegian's stock was trading about 5.6% lower at $21.84 per share. The stock has a 52-week high of $34.49 and a 52-week low of $12.56.

