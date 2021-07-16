fbpx
QQQ
-2.92
363.44
-0.81%
DIA
-3.20
353.14
-0.91%
SPY
-3.34
438.09
-0.77%
TLT
-0.28
148.77
-0.19%
GLD
-1.64
172.71
-0.96%

Why GameStop Is Trading Higher Today

byRandy Elias
July 16, 2021 10:56 am
GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares are trading higher amid continued volatility in the stock from retail investor interest.

According to swaggystocks.com, GameStop's stock has been mentioned about 87 times today.

GameStop Corp is a U.S. multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and services retailer. The company operates across Europe, Canada, Australia and the United States. GameStop sells new and second-hand video game hardware, physical and digital video game software and video game accessories.

GameStop's stock was trading about 3.2% higher at $172.21 per share on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $483 and a 52-week low of $3.77.
 

Related Articles

Why GameStop Shares Are Getting Hammered Today

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares are trading lower by 9% at $181.50 Wednesday morning amid possible profit-taking following recent retail-driven strength in the stock. read more

Why GameStop Shares Are Trading Lower Today

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares are trading lower by around 4.2% at $203.27 as the stock continues to pull back following its recent retail-driven surge. read more

Why GameStop Is Trading Lower Today

GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) is trading lower Thursday morning after the company announced its first-quarter financial results, a share offering — and SEC probe.  read more

Why Clover Health And ContextLogic Are Surging Today

Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ: CLOV) and ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ: WISH) are surging in premarket trading as retail traders attempt to push the stocks higher.  read more