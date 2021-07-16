Why GameStop Is Trading Higher Today

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares are trading higher amid continued volatility in the stock from retail investor interest.

According to swaggystocks.com, GameStop's stock has been mentioned about 87 times today.

GameStop Corp is a U.S. multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and services retailer. The company operates across Europe, Canada, Australia and the United States. GameStop sells new and second-hand video game hardware, physical and digital video game software and video game accessories.

GameStop's stock was trading about 3.2% higher at $172.21 per share on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $483 and a 52-week low of $3.77.

