11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) stock moved upwards by 47.26% to $7.26 during Wednesday’s regular session. Wilhelmina International’s stock is trading at a volume of 39.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 6356.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $37.4 million.
- Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) stock rose 7.51% to $2.5. Trading volume for Energous’s stock is 16.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 985.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.1 million.
- Covanta Holding (NYSE:CVA) shares increased by 7.05% to $19.89. Trading volume for Covanta Holding’s stock is 17.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 1936.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) shares moved upwards by 5.09% to $9.29. Trading volume for Applied UV’s stock is 293.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 43.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $87.3 million.
- Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) shares increased by 5.06% to $3.5. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 851.4K, which is 24.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.8 million.
Losers
- Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) stock decreased by 24.76% to $3.01 during Wednesday’s regular session. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 70.93% of Antelope Enterprise Hldgs’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 million.
- Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) stock fell 11.68% to $53.61. As of 12:30 EST, Upwork’s stock is trading at a volume of 3.6 million, which is 225.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $6.7 billion.
- EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) shares fell 10.33% to $3.56. As of 12:30 EST, EZGO Technologies’s stock is trading at a volume of 458.6K, which is 101.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.7 million.
- Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) shares declined by 10.1% to $33.95. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 47.1 million shares, making up 128.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $8.1 billion.
- Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXSAP) shares declined by 9.55% to $19.9. The current volume of 44.7K shares is 7386.96% of Pyxis Tankers’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST).
- Euro Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:CLWT) shares decreased by 9.01% to $3.94. Euro Tech Hldgs’s stock is trading at a volume of 556.4K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 163.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $20.3 million.
