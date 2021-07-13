Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.
Gainers
- National Western Life (NASDAQ:NWLI) stock increased by 2.6% to $226.66 during Tuesday’s regular session. Trading volume for National Western Life’s stock is 1.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 17.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $824.1 million.
- Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) stock moved upwards by 2.39% to $115.4. Trading volume for Goosehead Insurance’s stock is 34.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 14.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.3 billion.
- Midwest Holding (NASDAQ:MDWT) stock rose 2.37% to $40.5. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 4.5K, which is 40.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $151.3 million.
- Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) shares rose 2.37% to $6.25. As of 12:40 EST, Waterdrop’s stock is trading at a volume of 81.6K, which is 8.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
- Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares rose 2.3% to $5.33. Huize Holding’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.6 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 1549.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $276.0 million.
- Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) shares increased by 1.07% to $9.44. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 66.9K shares, making up 41.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $323.1 million.
Losers
- Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares declined by 4.95% to $7.79 during Tuesday’s regular session. Metromile’s stock is trading at a volume of 636.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 33.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $984.5 million.
- Genworth Finl (NYSE:GNW) shares declined by 3.83% to $3.52. Trading volume for Genworth Finl’s stock is 1.2 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 16.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) stock declined by 3.13% to $3.41. As of 12:40 EST, Maiden Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 21.9K, which is 6.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $292.8 million.
- Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) shares declined by 2.93% to $93.5. Trading volume for Lemonade’s stock is 625.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 30.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $5.7 billion.
- Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) shares fell 2.54% to $26.7. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0K shares, making up 13.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $389.5 million.
- Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) shares declined by 2.5% to $15.21. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 254.7K shares, making up 81.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $695.0 million.
