12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) stock rose 8.0% to $1.08 during Friday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 2.0K shares come close, making up 0.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $174.4 million.
- Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) stock increased by 2.98% to $0.86. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 6.1K shares, which is 0.08 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.7 million.
- PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) shares moved upwards by 2.04% to $35.9. PLBY Group’s trading volume hit 335 shares by close, accounting for 0.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) stock moved upwards by 1.96% to $5.2. Jiuzi Holdings’s trading volume hit 1.1K shares by close, accounting for 0.04% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $105.0 million.
- Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) shares increased by 1.09% to $0.92. At the close, Sunlands Technology’s trading volume reached 402 shares. This is 0.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $154.7 million.
- BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) shares rose 1.04% to $48.32. At the close, BorgWarner’s trading volume reached 398.7K shares. This is 22.18% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 billion.
Losers
- Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) stock decreased by 3.61% to $4.55 during Friday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 41.8K, accounting for 13.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.3 million.
- Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) shares decreased by 2.82% to $2.42. At the close, Yunhong CTI’s trading volume reached 26.0K shares. This is 8.54% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $10.8 million.
- iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) shares decreased by 1.98% to $7.45. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 10.6K shares, which is 1.08 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $197.0 million.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares fell 1.76% to $2.8. Future FinTech Group’s trading volume hit 4.0K shares by close, accounting for 0.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $204.7 million.
- Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) shares declined by 1.39% to $18.51. Trading volume for this security closed at 528.6K, accounting for 3.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 billion.
- CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) stock declined by 1.34% to $5.11. Trading volume for this security closed at 16.4K, accounting for 0.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $580.9 million.
