12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) stock rose 7.2% to $3.57 during Friday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 629.2K shares come close, making up 53.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $20.4 million.
- GMS (NYSE:GMS) shares increased by 6.42% to $49.59. Trading volume for this security closed at 24.4K, accounting for 9.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
- Perma-Fix Envirn Servs (NASDAQ:PESI) shares moved upwards by 4.7% to $6.68. Perma-Fix Envirn Servs’s trading volume hit 16.7K shares by close, accounting for 67.59% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $81.3 million.
- Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) stock rose 1.25% to $49.89. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 818.4K shares, which is 2.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 billion.
- SOS (NYSE:SOS) stock rose 1.19% to $2.97. This security traded at a volume of 24.0K shares come close, making up 0.11% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $555.7 million.
- Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) stock moved upwards by 1.12% to $3.61. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 200 shares, which is 0.02 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $70.3 million.
Losers
- Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) stock decreased by 4.09% to $3.81 during Friday’s after-market session. At the close, Performant Financial’s trading volume reached 21.2K shares. This is 3.39% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $210.3 million.
- SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares declined by 3.13% to $4.34. This security traded at a volume of 282 shares come close, making up 0.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.2 million.
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) stock declined by 1.82% to $2.16. At the close, Fuel Tech’s trading volume reached 1.0K shares. This is 0.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $65.3 million.
- Highway Holdings (NASDAQ:HIHO) shares declined by 1.45% to $4.1. At the close, Highway Holdings’s trading volume reached 1.6K shares. This is 4.46% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $16.2 million.
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) stock decreased by 1.39% to $2.42. This security traded at a volume of 5.2K shares come close, making up 0.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $217.3 million.
- Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ:STRL) shares fell 1.24% to $22.4. Sterling Construction Co’s trading volume hit 11.2K shares by close, accounting for 4.54% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $640.7 million.
