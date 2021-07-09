12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) stock rose 22.88% to $12.03 during Friday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.1 million shares, which is 1487.73 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares rose 2.71% to $2.27. Trading volume for this security closed at 6.4K, accounting for 0.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $104.0 million.
- WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) stock rose 2.22% to $7.35. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 9.0K shares, which is 0.96 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $146.6 million.
- Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) shares moved upwards by 1.95% to $12.5. At the close, Net Element’s trading volume reached 1.5K shares. This is 1.21% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.1 million.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) stock moved upwards by 1.33% to $6.85. Trading volume for this security closed at 40.9K, accounting for 0.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $44.1 million.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) stock increased by 1.1% to $2.75. At the close, Aehr Test Systems’s trading volume reached 24.7K shares. This is 6.57% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $64.8 million.
Losers
- Infobird Co (NASDAQ:IFBD) shares fell 4.08% to $4.0 during Friday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 26.6K shares, which is 1.09 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.0 million.
- UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ:UTSI) stock declined by 3.07% to $1.9. Trading volume for this security closed at 126.7K, accounting for 22.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.7 million.
- LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) shares declined by 2.79% to $2.44. This security traded at a volume of 13.1K shares come close, making up 0.66% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.8 million.
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) stock fell 2.6% to $2.25. Trading volume for this security closed at 7.5K, accounting for 5.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $48.3 million.
- Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) shares declined by 2.43% to $9.67. This security traded at a volume of 9.6K shares come close, making up 0.76% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $46.9 million.
- Ribbon Comms (NASDAQ:RBBN) stock fell 1.98% to $7.45. Trading volume for this security closed at 6.3K, accounting for 1.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
