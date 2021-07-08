12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) stock increased by 8.45% to $2.17 during Thursday’s after-market session. Dare Bioscience’s trading volume hit 3.0 million shares by close, accounting for 55.78% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $107.0 million.
- Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) shares increased by 3.98% to $2.09. Windtree Therapeutics’s trading volume hit 797 shares by close, accounting for 0.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $54.8 million.
- XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) shares increased by 3.03% to $17.98. XBiotech’s trading volume hit 126 shares by close, accounting for 0.19% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $539.1 million.
- Star Equity Hldgs (NASDAQ:STRR) stock increased by 2.89% to $3.16. At the close, Star Equity Hldgs’s trading volume reached 653 shares. This is 0.22% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 million.
- Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) stock moved upwards by 2.56% to $0.52. This security traded at a volume of 253 shares come close, making up 0.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $48.2 million.
- ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) shares moved upwards by 2.43% to $2.1. ENDRA Life Sciences’s trading volume hit 6.3K shares by close, accounting for 0.98% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $87.5 million.
Losers
- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) shares declined by 4.31% to $2.67 during Thursday’s after-market session. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’s trading volume hit 2.0 million shares by close, accounting for 37.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.4 million.
- Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) shares declined by 2.65% to $0.73. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 4.4K shares, which is 0.13 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $54.3 million.
- Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) stock fell 2.35% to $2.5. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.9K, accounting for 0.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $71.1 million.
- Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) shares declined by 2.29% to $21.0. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 78.9K shares, which is 10.31 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
- VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) shares declined by 2.23% to $3.08. Trading volume for this security closed at 873, accounting for 0.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $589.4 million.
- Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) shares declined by 1.97% to $7.5. This security traded at a volume of 7.3K shares come close, making up 0.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $686.5 million.
