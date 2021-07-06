Why Krispy Kreme Is Trading Lower Today

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) shares are trading lower amid post-IPO volatility.

The company recently went public this past Thursday, July 1. The stock opened at $16.30 and is trading about 11% higher at $18.10 per share since then.

Krispy Kreme, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee, and other complimentary beverages, and treats, and packaged sweets.

The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

Krispy Kreme shares were trading about 5.3% lower at $18.10 on Tuesday at the time of publication. The stock has a high of $21.69 and a low of $15.50.