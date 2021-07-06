Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.
Gainers
- Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) stock moved upwards by 1.6% to $3.53 during Tuesday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 13.6K, which is 1.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.5 million.
- Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) shares rose 1.51% to $117.27. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 81.4K shares, making up 24.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion.
- Kinsale Capital Gr (NASDAQ:KNSL) stock rose 1.32% to $172.5. Kinsale Capital Gr’s stock is trading at a volume of 35.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 33.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.9 billion.
- Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares increased by 1.12% to $128.44. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 57.6K, which is 23.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.7 billion.
- Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) shares increased by 0.91% to $4.43. As of 12:40 EST, Atlantic American’s stock is trading at a volume of 26.1K, which is 12.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $90.4 million.
- Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) shares rose 0.85% to $27.7. As of 12:40 EST, Global Indemnity Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.4K, which is 19.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $399.6 million.
Losers
- United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) shares decreased by 5.26% to $25.97 during Tuesday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 13.0K shares, making up 20.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $655.3 million.
- MBIA (NYSE:MBI) stock declined by 4.75% to $10.54. The current volume of 398.1K shares is 102.25% of MBIA’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $572.8 million.
- Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) stock declined by 4.58% to $61.32. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 862.2K shares, making up 68.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 billion.
- State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) stock fell 4.54% to $16.62. Trading volume for State Auto Financial’s stock is 8.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 20.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $734.7 million.
- Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) stock fell 4.26% to $43.46. Brighthouse Financial’s stock is trading at a volume of 321.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 50.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.
- Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) shares fell 4.05% to $9.02. Trading volume for Intl General Insurance’s stock is 8.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 4.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $439.7 million.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.