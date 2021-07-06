fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.85
357.79
+ 0.24%
DIA
-1.34
349.28
-0.39%
SPY
-0.73
434.45
-0.17%
TLT
+ 1.07
143.97
+ 0.74%
GLD
+ 2.12
165.17
+ 1.27%

Why Weibo's Stock Is Surging Today

byRandy Elias
July 6, 2021 8:19 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Weibo's Stock Is Surging Today

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) shares are trading higher following reports suggesting the company's chairman Charles Chao and a state investor are in talks to take the company private for $90-$100 per share.

Chao, whose holding company New Wave is the largest shareholder of Weibo, is teaming up with a Shanghai-based state firm to form a consortium for the deal, the report said. 

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China.

Weibo's stock was trading about 39.31% higher at $75.66 per share premarket Tuesday. The stock set a new 52-week high of $81.23 and has a 52-week low of $32.50.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

  read more

11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers read more

10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

  read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

  Before 10 a.m. ET on Friday, 202 companies set new 52-week highs. read more