12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
July 2, 2021 5:18 pm
Gainers

  • Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) shares increased by 20.46% to $4.18 during Friday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 921.4K shares, which is 25.92 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.9 million.
  • Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) stock rose 14.81% to $8.37. At the close, Ocugen’s trading volume reached 1.7 million shares. This is 2.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
  • Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) shares increased by 8.49% to $10.73. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 592 shares, which is 0.27 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $212.9 million.
  • Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) stock moved upwards by 4.08% to $4.59. Accuray’s trading volume hit 35.5K shares by close, accounting for 4.74% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $413.8 million.
  • Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) shares rose 3.92% to $1.59. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 677 shares, which is 0.09 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $94.6 million.
  • Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) stock rose 3.28% to $2.83. At the close, Vaccinex’s trading volume reached 1.2K shares. This is 0.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.5 million.

Losers

  • Star Equity Hldgs (NASDAQ:STRR) shares fell 3.72% to $2.85 during Friday’s after-market session. At the close, Star Equity Hldgs’s trading volume reached 2.7K shares. This is 0.89% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $14.3 million.
  • TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) stock decreased by 3.05% to $6.68. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.2K shares, which is 1.42 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $103.5 million.
  • Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) stock declined by 2.86% to $1.7. This security traded at a volume of 122.0K shares come close, making up 2.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $59.0 million.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) shares decreased by 2.78% to $1.05. This security traded at a volume of 5.0K shares come close, making up 0.29% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.0 million.
  • Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) stock declined by 2.59% to $1.13. Trading volume for this security closed at 6.4K, accounting for 1.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 million.
  • BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) shares decreased by 2.56% to $10.29. At the close, BeyondSpring’s trading volume reached 13.4K shares. This is 7.23% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $402.4 million.

