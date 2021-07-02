12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) stock moved upwards by 9.34% to $1.17 during Friday’s after-market session. Seanergy Maritime Hldgs’s trading volume hit 1.0 million shares by close, accounting for 12.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $182.7 million.
- Science Applications Intl (NYSE:SAIC) stock increased by 1.87% to $88.9. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 44.4K shares, which is 11.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion.
- Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) shares rose 1.04% to $4.84. At the close, Gaucho Group Holdings’s trading volume reached 3.4K shares. This is 0.31% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.7 million.
- ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) stock rose 1.0% to $42.07. At the close, ZIM Integrated Shipping’s trading volume reached 33.6K shares. This is 2.16% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.8 billion.
- Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) shares moved upwards by 0.96% to $4.18. At the close, Orbital Energy Group’s trading volume reached 32.1K shares. This is 0.47% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $218.2 million.
- Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) shares moved upwards by 0.81% to $108.85. Vicor’s trading volume hit 284 shares by close, accounting for 0.23% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.7 billion.
Losers
- Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) stock declined by 6.68% to $12.02 during Friday’s after-market session. At the close, Ideal Power’s trading volume reached 5.6K shares. This is 4.43% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.5 million.
- Shoals Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:SHLS) shares fell 3.03% to $34.58. Shoals Technologies Gr’s trading volume hit 45.6K shares by close, accounting for 3.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $5.7 billion.
- Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) stock decreased by 2.39% to $1.23. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 29.0K shares, which is 0.73 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.8 million.
- EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) shares declined by 1.77% to $3.9. This security traded at a volume of 1.0K shares come close, making up 0.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $52.2 million.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares decreased by 1.74% to $2.26. ShiftPixy’s trading volume hit 25.5K shares by close, accounting for 0.75% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $52.5 million.
- Newater Technology (NASDAQ:NEWA) shares fell 1.74% to $3.39. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 4.3K shares, which is 8.44 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.6 million.
