12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) stock moved upwards by 13.6% to $10.19 during Friday’s after-market session. At the close, Bridgeline Digital’s trading volume reached 5.5 million shares. This is 158.18% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $65.7 million.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares rose 2.79% to $0.91. At the close, Nxt-ID’s trading volume reached 32.7K shares. This is 1.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.2 million.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock increased by 2.77% to $1.85. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 32.2K shares, which is 1.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.8 million.
- Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares rose 1.8% to $7.91. At the close, Kopin’s trading volume reached 84.4K shares. This is 2.47% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $722.0 million.
- Paya Holdings (NASDAQ:PAYA) stock increased by 1.73% to $11.7. Paya Holdings’s trading volume hit 8.0K shares by close, accounting for 0.58% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) stock moved upwards by 1.52% to $4.0. At the close, Summit Wireless’s trading volume reached 3.8K shares. This is 0.41% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.5 million.
Losers
- BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) shares fell 2.77% to $3.87 during Friday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 149.1K shares, which is 3.01 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.8 million.
- My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares decreased by 2.64% to $1.48. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 263 shares, which is 0.05 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares decreased by 1.88% to $19.91. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 662.0K shares, which is 3.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $218.3 million.
- Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) stock fell 1.83% to $4.3. Support.com’s trading volume hit 5.6K shares by close, accounting for 0.43% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.6 million.
- Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) stock fell 1.62% to $7.3. At the close, Auddia’s trading volume reached 40.3K shares. This is 1.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $82.4 million.
- Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) stock fell 1.58% to $2.5. Red Cat Holdings’s trading volume hit 2.8K shares by close, accounting for 0.68% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $84.6 million.
