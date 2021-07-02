Why Boeing's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares are trading lower on a report a Boeing 737 cargo plane experienced engine trouble and is in water off of Honolulu.

'"Rescuers are responding after a cargo plane crashed off West Oahu on Friday morning with two people on board,'" said in the Hawaii News Now report.

Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide.

Boeing's stock was trading about 2.2% lower at $234.55 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $278.57 and a 52-week low of $141.58.