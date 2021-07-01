12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) stock moved upwards by 13.55% to $2.43 during Thursday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 7.1 million shares, which is 491.05 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $84.4 million.
- Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) stock moved upwards by 5.0% to $22.05. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 256 shares, which is 0.15 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $836.0 million.
- Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) stock increased by 4.06% to $1.28. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.5K, accounting for 0.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $220.4 million.
- Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) stock rose 3.89% to $3.73. Trading volume for this security closed at 808, accounting for 0.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.6 million.
- Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) shares rose 3.7% to $2.8. At the close, Protagenic Therapeutics’s trading volume reached 261 shares. This is 0.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.0 million.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) stock rose 3.47% to $25.63. Trading volume for this security closed at 10.8K, accounting for 0.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion.
Losers
- BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) stock declined by 8.05% to $4.0 during Thursday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 71.4K, accounting for 24.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $128.7 million.
- Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) stock decreased by 3.97% to $5.57. This security traded at a volume of 610 shares come close, making up 0.11% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $113.5 million.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) shares decreased by 3.17% to $1.07. This security traded at a volume of 12.0K shares come close, making up 0.72% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.9 million.
- SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) stock declined by 3.04% to $1.6. This security traded at a volume of 750 shares come close, making up 0.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $19.4 million.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) stock declined by 2.85% to $3.75. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.5K shares, which is 0.03 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $218.6 million.
- Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) stock fell 2.66% to $1.83. This security traded at a volume of 418 shares come close, making up 0.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $43.5 million.
