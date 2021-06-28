12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) stock rose 8.48% to $27.99 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 10.5K shares come close, making up 4.13% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $477.9 million. read more