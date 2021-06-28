12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares rose 4.8% to $24.0 during Monday’s after-market session. Star Bulk Carriers’s trading volume hit 65.1K shares by close, accounting for 3.64% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
- Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) stock increased by 3.82% to $4.88. At the close, Broadwind’s trading volume reached 2.4K shares. This is 0.48% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.8 million.
- SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock moved upwards by 2.25% to $5.14. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 457 shares, which is 0.09 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.3 million.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock moved upwards by 1.63% to $2.49. ShiftPixy’s trading volume hit 113 shares by close, accounting for 0.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $57.8 million.
- Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) stock rose 1.29% to $0.87. Pyxis Tankers’s trading volume hit 763 shares by close, accounting for 0.04% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.3 million.
- Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) shares rose 1.06% to $56.75. Boise Cascade’s trading volume hit 75.1K shares by close, accounting for 18.69% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
Losers
- Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) stock decreased by 2.24% to $46.88 during Monday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 50.2K, accounting for 6.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.7 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares fell 1.59% to $3.1. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.1K, accounting for 0.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $17.7 million.
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) stock declined by 1.57% to $1.89. This security traded at a volume of 160.7K shares come close, making up 3.32% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $733.6 million.
- EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) stock declined by 1.38% to $43.72. At the close, EHang Holdings’s trading volume reached 3.6K shares. This is 0.14% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
- Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) stock fell 1.24% to $54.22. Trading volume for this security closed at 289.3K, accounting for 1.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $13.0 billion.
- Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) shares declined by 0.99% to $28.11. Bloom Energy’s trading volume hit 141.5K shares by close, accounting for 4.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion.
