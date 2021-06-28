Why Nvidia's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) is trading higher Monday morning following a string of positive press releases.

What Happened: Nvidia announced it's partnering with Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ:GOOG) Google Cloud to establish the industry’s first AI-on-5G innovation lab. The lab will allow businesses to use data and artificial intelligence to drive business performance, improve operational efficiency and optimize safety and reliability.

Nvidia also announced it will be extending support for arm-based CPUs in the NVIDIA Aerial A100 AI-on-5G platform, which will bring more choice to the 5G ecosystem.

Lastly, Nvidia announced its HGX high performance computing platform will power the new supercomputer to be hosted by the University of Edinburgh.

Price Action: Nvidia's stock is making a new 52-week high in trading today. At last check, the stock was up 4.70% at $796.99.

Photo: courtesy of NVIDIA.