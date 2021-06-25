11 Financials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock rose 2.41% to $11.01 during Friday’s after-market session. At the close, Root’s trading volume reached 4.2 million shares. This is 98.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
- Pintec Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ:PT) stock increased by 1.94% to $0.98. This security traded at a volume of 351 shares come close, making up 0.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $42.4 million.
- Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) stock rose 1.69% to $3.6. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.6 million shares, which is 1210.85 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $310.1 million.
- New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) shares rose 1.54% to $4.61. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 676.9K shares, which is 21.68 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) shares moved upwards by 1.41% to $10.0. OP Bancorp’s trading volume hit 314.5K shares by close, accounting for 526.38% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $150.4 million.
- Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) stock increased by 1.33% to $9.1. Metromile’s trading volume hit 948.6K shares by close, accounting for 49.57% of its average volume over the last 100 days.
Losers
- People’s United Finl (NASDAQ:PBCT) shares fell 2.02% to $17.5 during Friday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 304.3K shares, which is 7.64 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $7.3 billion.
- Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) stock decreased by 1.89% to $1.04. Senmiao Technology’s trading volume hit 4.3K shares by close, accounting for 0.39% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.6 million.
- Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ:LGHL) stock fell 1.86% to $2.12. This security traded at a volume of 633 shares come close, making up 0.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.5 million.
- Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) shares fell 1.24% to $4.0. At the close, Banco Santander’s trading volume reached 61.8K shares. This is 1.12% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.2 billion.
- Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) shares declined by 1.21% to $40.06. Associated Capital Group’s trading volume hit 18.7K shares by close, accounting for 115.34% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $886.1 million.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.