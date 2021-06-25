12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) shares increased by 12.66% to $6.76 during Friday’s after-market session. Reshape Lifesciences’s trading volume hit 450.6K shares by close, accounting for 62.83% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 million.
- Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) stock moved upwards by 4.93% to $1.7. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 993.9K shares, which is 268.49 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.0 million.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) shares rose 3.93% to $14.0. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 671.6K shares, which is 145.12 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $434.4 million.
- Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) shares moved upwards by 3.48% to $2.97. Trading volume for this security closed at 115, accounting for 0.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.0 million.
- Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) stock moved upwards by 3.45% to $7.19. Trading volume for this security closed at 500, accounting for 0.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $507.0 million.
- Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) shares rose 3.43% to $17.75. This security traded at a volume of 601.0K shares come close, making up 133.53% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $457.2 million.
Losers
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) shares decreased by 6.62% to $3.53 during Friday’s after-market session. At the close, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’s trading volume reached 515.6K shares. This is 201.96% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $221.3 million.
- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) stock decreased by 5.38% to $6.86. This security traded at a volume of 249.1K shares come close, making up 91.93% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $216.2 million.
- Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) shares fell 4.76% to $8.21. At the close, Atossa Therapeutics’s trading volume reached 4.5 million shares. This is 29.73% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $991.9 million.
- Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) stock declined by 4.51% to $11.01. This security traded at a volume of 105.2K shares come close, making up 107.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days.
- Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) shares fell 4.1% to $5.38. Trading volume for this security closed at 225, accounting for 0.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.0 million.
- Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) shares decreased by 3.46% to $3.07. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 552.5K shares, which is 185.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $165.9 million.
