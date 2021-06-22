fbpx
QQQ
+ 3.21
341.15
+ 0.93%
DIA
+ 0.69
338.09
+ 0.2%
SPY
+ 2.27
418.59
+ 0.54%
TLT
+ 0.35
142.94
+ 0.24%
GLD
-0.70
167.65
-0.42%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
June 22, 2021 5:08 pm
Gainers

  • DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) shares rose 6.53% to $4.73 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.5K shares, which is 0.57 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.1 million.
  • China XD Plastics Co (NASDAQ:CXDC) shares increased by 3.44% to $0.6. At the close, China XD Plastics Co’s trading volume reached 124 shares. This is 0.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $42.3 million.
  • BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) stock moved upwards by 2.57% to $49.8. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 561.7K shares, which is 28.18 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $11.9 billion.
  • Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) stock increased by 2.01% to $3.55. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 37.4K shares, which is 0.18 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock rose 1.8% to $5.08. At the close, Vinco Ventures’s trading volume reached 414.2K shares. This is 3.73% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $212.1 million.
  • OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) stock rose 1.68% to $1.21. OneSmart Intl Edu Group’s trading volume hit 2.4K shares by close, accounting for 0.58% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $195.4 million.

Losers

  • Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) stock declined by 5.15% to $2.95 during Tuesday’s after-market session. At the close, Ever-Glory Intl Gr’s trading volume reached 20.6K shares. This is 7.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $43.6 million.
  • iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) shares declined by 2.61% to $7.11. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.7K shares, which is 0.59 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days.
  • Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) stock decreased by 2.08% to $2.36. This security traded at a volume of 786 shares come close, making up 0.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.5 million.
  • Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) stock declined by 1.9% to $79.75. Trading volume for this security closed at 47.9K, accounting for 11.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
  • Onion Global (NYSE:OG) shares fell 1.64% to $4.22. At the close, Onion Global’s trading volume reached 8.0K shares. This is 4.78% of its average volume over the last 100 days.
  • Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) stock fell 1.52% to $1.95. Dogness (Intl)’s trading volume hit 7.7K shares by close, accounting for 0.81% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $57.2 million.

