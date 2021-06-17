11 Financials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) stock increased by 3.17% to $6.5 during Thursday’s after-market session. United Insurance Holdings’s trading volume hit 8.9K shares by close, accounting for 7.81% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $280.9 million.
- American Intl Gr (NYSE:AIG) stock increased by 2.74% to $50.1. This security traded at a volume of 819.0K shares come close, making up 20.41% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $42.9 billion.
- ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) stock moved upwards by 2.38% to $11.58. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 185.6K shares, which is 11.55 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $825.0 million.
- Qudian (NYSE:QD) stock rose 1.94% to $2.62. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 25.2K shares, which is 0.61 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $663.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) shares rose 1.71% to $14.23. Trading volume for this security closed at 139.7K, accounting for 23.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ:LGHL) stock rose 1.39% to $2.18. At the close, Lion Group Holding’s trading volume reached 1.2K shares. This is 0.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.7 million.
Losers
- Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE) stock decreased by 4.85% to $15.5 during Thursday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 28.0K shares, which is 5.03 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $627.7 million.
- Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) shares decreased by 3.0% to $2.92. Trading volume for this security closed at 114.4K, accounting for 11.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $209.4 million.
- Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) stock fell 1.91% to $0.98. This security traded at a volume of 16.3K shares come close, making up 1.38% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.3 million.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares declined by 1.48% to $3.34. At the close, Oxbridge Re Holdings’s trading volume reached 140.3K shares. This is 16.09% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.1 million.
- AGM Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:AGMH) shares fell 1.48% to $12.71. AGM Gr Hldgs’s trading volume hit 3.3K shares by close, accounting for 90.69% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $361.6 million.
