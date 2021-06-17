12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) stock increased by 3.61% to $20.64 during Thursday’s after-market session. Smith & Wesson Brands’s trading volume hit 434.5K shares by close, accounting for 29.13% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Dave & Buster’s Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY) shares rose 1.99% to $40.85. At the close, Dave & Buster’s Enter’s trading volume reached 111.0K shares. This is 7.59% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) stock increased by 1.93% to $2.11. Yunhong CTI’s trading volume hit 205 shares by close, accounting for 0.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares moved upwards by 1.79% to $3.97. Vinco Ventures’s trading volume hit 35.3K shares by close, accounting for 0.34% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.8 million.
- Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) shares rose 1.59% to $3.19. This security traded at a volume of 2.5K shares come close, making up 1.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.1 million.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares rose 1.45% to $1.74. This security traded at a volume of 18.1K shares come close, making up 2.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.1 million.
Losers
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock decreased by 5.86% to $11.1 during Thursday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.0K, accounting for 0.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $214.6 million.
- Trxade Health (NASDAQ:MEDS) stock declined by 4.61% to $4.35. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 320 shares, which is 0.01 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $35.3 million.
- Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) shares decreased by 4.32% to $2.66. At the close, Amesite’s trading volume reached 5.6K shares. This is 0.42% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.7 million.
- Comstock Holding Co (NASDAQ:CHCI) stock declined by 2.47% to $5.55. At the close, Comstock Holding Co’s trading volume reached 300 shares. This is 0.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $46.1 million.
- Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) shares fell 1.56% to $3.16. Forward Industries’s trading volume hit 2.2K shares by close, accounting for 0.52% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.4 million.
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) stock fell 1.47% to $23.55. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.0K, accounting for 0.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $200.5 million.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.