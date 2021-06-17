12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) shares moved upwards by 6.44% to $3.14 during Thursday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.3 million shares, which is 578.11 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.8 million.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) stock rose 3.19% to $0.77. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’s trading volume hit 1.8K shares by close, accounting for 0.11% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.9 million.
- Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) stock moved upwards by 2.77% to $3.7. Trading volume for this security closed at 9.8K, accounting for 0.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $360.0 million.
- Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) stock rose 2.67% to $3.46. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.2 million shares, which is 17.35 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $50.6 million.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) stock increased by 2.26% to $4.07. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 27.2K shares, which is 4.47 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $195.1 million.
- Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) stock rose 2.23% to $2.74. At the close, Liquidia’s trading volume reached 77.7K shares. This is 14.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.4 million.
Losers
- Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) shares fell 9.0% to $3.34 during Thursday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 13.5K, accounting for 7.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $32.7 million.
- F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) stock fell 5.02% to $8.52. This security traded at a volume of 900 shares come close, making up 0.42% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $164.9 million.
- Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) shares fell 2.92% to $1.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 26.8K, accounting for 2.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $41.7 million.
- Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) shares decreased by 2.9% to $8.04. At the close, Fusion Pharmaceuticals’s trading volume reached 1.8K shares. This is 2.88% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $341.3 million.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) stock decreased by 2.72% to $1.07. This security traded at a volume of 141.5K shares come close, making up 1.83% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.3 million.
- Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) shares declined by 2.24% to $1.31. Conformis’s trading volume hit 6.4K shares by close, accounting for 0.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $239.0 million.
