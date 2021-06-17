12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) shares increased by 9.59% to $8.11 during Thursday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 76.5K shares come close, making up 24.37% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $41.0 million.
- UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) stock moved upwards by 6.12% to $17.16. UTime’s trading volume hit 388.4K shares by close, accounting for 113.44% of its average volume over the last 100 days.
- BIO-key Intl (NASDAQ:BKYI) stock rose 3.52% to $4.11. At the close, BIO-key Intl’s trading volume reached 15.6K shares. This is 6.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $32.1 million.
- Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) stock moved upwards by 2.47% to $565.0. At the close, Adobe’s trading volume reached 933.8K shares. This is 40.77% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $270.0 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock rose 1.73% to $1.17. Inpixon’s trading volume hit 7.2K shares by close, accounting for 0.12% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.7 million.
- CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) stock increased by 1.63% to $8.1. This security traded at a volume of 425 shares come close, making up 0.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $116.4 million.
Losers
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock decreased by 3.54% to $1.09 during Thursday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 16.9K shares come close, making up 0.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.4 million.
- Ouster (NYSE:OUST) shares declined by 1.92% to $11.25. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.5 million, accounting for 87.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) shares decreased by 1.05% to $2.85. Vislink Technologies’s trading volume hit 7.5K shares by close, accounting for 0.16% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $130.1 million.
- Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares declined by 0.99% to $8.06. At the close, Nano Dimension’s trading volume reached 43.8K shares. This is 0.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
- Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) stock fell 0.89% to $39.08. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 11.3K shares, which is 0.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
- GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) stock fell 0.85% to $2.36. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 41.5K shares, which is 0.81 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $138.8 million.
