fbpx
QQQ
+ 4.33
336.68
+ 1.27%
DIA
-2.13
342.89
-0.63%
SPY
-0.15
422.26
-0.04%
TLT
+ 2.11
138.82
+ 1.5%
GLD
-5.16
176.27
-3.02%

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
June 17, 2021 5:17 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Gainers

  • SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) shares increased by 9.59% to $8.11 during Thursday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 76.5K shares come close, making up 24.37% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $41.0 million.
  • UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) stock moved upwards by 6.12% to $17.16. UTime’s trading volume hit 388.4K shares by close, accounting for 113.44% of its average volume over the last 100 days.
  • BIO-key Intl (NASDAQ:BKYI) stock rose 3.52% to $4.11. At the close, BIO-key Intl’s trading volume reached 15.6K shares. This is 6.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $32.1 million.
  • Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) stock moved upwards by 2.47% to $565.0. At the close, Adobe’s trading volume reached 933.8K shares. This is 40.77% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $270.0 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock rose 1.73% to $1.17. Inpixon’s trading volume hit 7.2K shares by close, accounting for 0.12% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.7 million.
  • CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) stock increased by 1.63% to $8.1. This security traded at a volume of 425 shares come close, making up 0.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $116.4 million.

Losers

  • Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock decreased by 3.54% to $1.09 during Thursday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 16.9K shares come close, making up 0.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.4 million.
  • Ouster (NYSE:OUST) shares declined by 1.92% to $11.25. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.5 million, accounting for 87.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) shares decreased by 1.05% to $2.85. Vislink Technologies’s trading volume hit 7.5K shares by close, accounting for 0.16% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $130.1 million.
  • Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares declined by 0.99% to $8.06. At the close, Nano Dimension’s trading volume reached 43.8K shares. This is 0.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
  • Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) stock fell 0.89% to $39.08. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 11.3K shares, which is 0.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
  • GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) stock fell 0.85% to $2.36. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 41.5K shares, which is 0.81 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $138.8 million.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

  During Monday's morning session, 255 companies made new 52-week highs. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

    During Friday's morning session, 236 stocks hit new 52-week highs. read more

Dogenomics: What's So Special About Dogecoin Anyway?

The interest in Dogecoin is skyrocketing — in fact, it briefly overtook Bitcoin (BTC) in terms of sparking Twitter interest, becoming the first cryptocurrency to do so, as per The TIE. read more

Is C3.ai The 'LeBron' Of Artificial Intelligence? 4 Analyst Takes On Recent IPO

One of the best-performing IPOs of 2020 was SaaS company C3.ai Inc (NASDAQ: AI). The stock priced at $42, above its initial range of $30 to $33, and closed at $161 in their first week of trading.  read more