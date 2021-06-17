Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) stock moved upwards by 3.27% to $98.73 during Thursday's regular session.

Gainers

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) stock moved upwards by 3.27% to $98.73 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 866.9K shares is 37.18% of Lemonade's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $6.0 billion.

Losers

Unum (NYSE:UNM) shares declined by 6.09% to $28.58 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Unum's stock is trading at a volume of 953.3K, which is 47.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 billion.

